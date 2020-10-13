Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,658,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. 43,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,133. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

