Affiance Financial LLC Invests $213,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.