Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 560,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

