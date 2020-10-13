Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,929 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

