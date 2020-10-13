Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at CIBC

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CLIQ stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.10. 696,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,198. Alcanna has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 million and a P/E ratio of 19.69.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

