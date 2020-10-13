Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at CIBC

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CLIQ stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.10. 696,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,198. Alcanna has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 million and a P/E ratio of 19.69.
Alcanna Company Profile
