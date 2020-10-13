Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXU opened at $2.84 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

