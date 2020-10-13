Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.96. 16,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 240,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,004,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 785,686 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit