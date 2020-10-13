Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Up 0.3%

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.96. 16,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 240,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,004,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 785,686 shares in the last quarter.

