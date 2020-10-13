Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,562.45. 79,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The company has a market cap of $1,064.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,522.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,424.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.