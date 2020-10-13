Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $234.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

