Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $3,445.72. The stock had a trading volume of 276,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,772.86. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

