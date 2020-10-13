American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 92.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 342,821 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.