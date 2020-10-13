American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Receives $94.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $37,209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 43.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 205,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,201. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

