American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by 140166

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

140166 lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. 140166 currently has $110.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group cut American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.63.

AXP stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $204,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 8.0% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

