American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $106.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXP. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.63.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $106.61 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.