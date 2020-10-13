American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 110,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

