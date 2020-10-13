Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMDUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $74.00 on Friday. Amundi has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

