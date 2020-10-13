Analysts Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other Microbot Medical news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Microbot Medical worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,499. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.