Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 364,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,885. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

