Analysts Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $716.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,852 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $11,778,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

