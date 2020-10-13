Analysts Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Target Price at $64.30

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.55.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 30,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

