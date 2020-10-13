Analysts Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target at $107.23

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $116.25 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after buying an additional 5,010,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Apple by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after buying an additional 4,893,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.15. 10,126,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,476,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.