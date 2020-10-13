Analysts Set Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $68.83

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.24. 10,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

