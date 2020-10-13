Analysts Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Price Target at €16.90

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.90 ($19.88).

DIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of DIC Asset stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €10.40 ($12.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.28. DIC Asset has a one year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a one year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a market capitalization of $838.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

