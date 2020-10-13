Analysts Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price at $15.92

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,536. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $611.17 million, a P/E ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.