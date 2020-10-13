Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,667.86

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07).

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.67) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,335 ($17.44) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

LON:HL traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13). The company had a trading volume of 611,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,615.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,606.92. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,186 ($28.56).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

