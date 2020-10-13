Analysts Set Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) PT at $13.09

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 493,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,840. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

