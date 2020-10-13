Analysts Set J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT at $98.45

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,729,000 after acquiring an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,923 shares during the period.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.