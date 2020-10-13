Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $12.07

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,979,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,894,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 297,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

