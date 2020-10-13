Analysts Set SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 23.3% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 89.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 17,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.