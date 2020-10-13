Analysts Set ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $57.17

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,670. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,808.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $77.80.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 24.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

