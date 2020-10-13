Analysts Set Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $58.67

Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

