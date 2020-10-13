Analyzing Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) & China Yuchai International (OTCMKTS:CYD)

Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.8% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Briggs & Stratton and China Yuchai International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A China Yuchai International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton -12.50% -16.48% -3.66% China Yuchai International 2.99% 19.67% 9.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and China Yuchai International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million ($0.32) -0.52 China Yuchai International $2.58 billion 0.31 $85.38 million $2.12 9.23

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Briggs & Stratton. Briggs & Stratton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Yuchai International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Briggs & Stratton on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services; and new energy powertrain systems. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems. China Yuchai International Limited distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.