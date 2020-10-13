Analyzing Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) and Henderson Investment (NYSE:HDVTY)

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) and Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Henderson Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins -49.40% -52.14% -8.70% Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and Henderson Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins $1.62 billion 0.11 -$673.67 million $4.18 0.72 Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.73 $7.91 million N/A N/A

Henderson Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins.

Summary

Henderson Investment beats Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in the consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

About Henderson Investment

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

