Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ATRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.
NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $9,886,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,469,190 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
