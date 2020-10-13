Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $9,886,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,469,190 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 754,597 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

