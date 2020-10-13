Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 100.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

