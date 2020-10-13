ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Stake Boosted by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the second quarter worth $4,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 428,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 264,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,601,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 13,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a current ratio of 18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.