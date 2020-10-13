ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Shares of TSE ARX traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.26. 1,321,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.53. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.39.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.1509967 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

