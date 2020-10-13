Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,316 shares of Arden Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £144.76 ($189.13).

Shares of ARDN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13 ($0.17). 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Arden Partners plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of $4.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.11.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

