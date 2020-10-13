Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.13. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

