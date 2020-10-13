Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AI stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 73.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlington Asset Investment news, CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Rock Tonkel, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,496.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1,809.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

