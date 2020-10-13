Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 149.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperimus Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.71. 73,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,113. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.