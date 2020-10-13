Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.12. The company had a trading volume of 124,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.