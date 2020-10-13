Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 6,117 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

