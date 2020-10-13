Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ResMed by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $176.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,510. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,703,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,011 shares of company stock worth $4,666,674. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

