Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,579,000 after buying an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 87.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,071,000 after buying an additional 783,726 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,917,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 668,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVGO traded up $7.06 on Tuesday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,430 shares of company stock valued at $91,708,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

