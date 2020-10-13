Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 468 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,961. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.13. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

