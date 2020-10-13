Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 793 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Netflix by 75.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Netflix by 104.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 45.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.79 on Tuesday, hitting $545.60. The stock had a trading volume of 156,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.85.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

