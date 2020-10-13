Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 920 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 446.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,696.6% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.71. 98,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,992. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.44 and a 200-day moving average of $286.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.