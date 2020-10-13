Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Docusign by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $6.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.42. 99,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,785. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush increased their price objective on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

