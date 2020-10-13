Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

CHGG traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,489.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

